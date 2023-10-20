Will Jawando drops out of US Senate race

The Montgomery County councilmember was the first person to announce his intention to seek the Senate after longtime Sen. Ben Cardin said in May he wouldn’t seek reelection. Jawando sought to make history as the state’s first Black senator.

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 31: Will Jawando, a member of the Montgomery County Council, speaks during a rally on the National Mall on May 31, 2021 in Washington, DC. Members and allies of the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community are speaking out in response to a rise in anti-Asian violence in the U.S. during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)(Getty Images/Samuel Corum) WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 31: Will Jawando, a member of the Montgomery County Council, speaks during a rally on the National Mall on May 31, 2021 in Washington, DC. Members and allies of the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community are speaking out in response to a rise in anti-Asian violence in the U.S. during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)(Getty Images/Samuel Corum) Will Jawando, who worked to position himself as the progressive Democrat in Maryland’s U.S. Senate race, announced Friday he will no longer seek the position in 2024.

The Montgomery County councilmember was the first person to announce his intention to seek the Senate after longtime Sen. Ben Cardin (D) said in May he wouldn’t seek reelection. Jawando sought to make history as the state’s first Black senator.

“However, after a lot of thought and prayer and late nights with my wife Michele, I’ve decided that it’s time to take a step back from the race,” Jawando said in a statement. “Not because we believe any less in the cause that started it. But after thinking long and hard about this race in particular, I frankly no longer see a path for myself to victory.”

Jawando’s fundraising brought in slightly more than $214,000 during the last reporting period. He retained $332,333 cash on hand, according to campaign reports filed with the Federal Elections Commission.

His campaign raised the second most behind Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, who took in $1.5 million in contributions between July 1 and Sept. 30.

Jawando received several endorsements during the campaign, including from actor and activist Kerry Washington and county and municipal officials.

Alsobrooks’ not only garnered support from county and municipal elected officials, but also from half of the state’s congressional delegation and other top Maryland Democrats. She seeks to make history as not only the state’s first Black senator, but also as the third Black woman elected to that chamber.

U.S. Rep. David Trone (D-6th) brought in about $63,110 during the latest reporting period but is mostly self-funding his campaign. He already has reported spending more than $10 million since he announced in May.

The congressman, who lives in Montgomery County, has aired seven campaign ads.

As for Jawando, he said he plans to continue serving Marylanders.

On the same day he attended last month’s J. Millard Tawes Crab & Clam Bake in Somerset County, Jawando’s campaign released a policy agenda that focused on education, criminal justice reform, building “an anti-racist society” and creating people-centered transportation and infrastructure. And he centered his agenda on four themes: prosperity, justice, opportunity and dignity.

“To the elected officials and leaders across our state who put their faith in our vision for the state: I am so proud to have earned your support. I look forward to fighting alongside you each and every day,” he said. “Thank you again to every supporter of my campaign, it truly means the world to me that you believed in me, my message, and our vision. This is not the end — it is only the beginning.”

Disclosure: The David and June Trone Family Foundation was a financial supporter of Maryland Matters in 2017 and 2018. Councilmember Will Jawando was a featured speaker at a Maryland Matters fundraiser in 2022.