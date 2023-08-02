Live Radio
Shoes, backpacks, wedding dresses: Here’s what you can get tax-free in Maryland this month

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

August 2, 2023, 3:00 PM

If you are looking to save some cash on back-to-school clothes shopping, you’re in luck in Maryland.

“Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week” returns on Aug. 13 and runs through Aug. 19.

During that week, shoppers won’t have to pay the 6% sales tax on most clothing and pairs of shoes $100 or less.

A full list of items that are included in the sales tax exemption are available through the Comptroller’s website.

Most are what you would expect: underwear, jeans and polos. But you can also avoid taxes on wedding dresses, diapers, PJs, tuxedos and fishing vests. Winter coats are also included if you want to plan a few months ahead.

Backpacks and book bags $40 or less are also tax exempt — but if you want to splurge and get a little pricier bag, you won’t be charged tax on the first $40.

“Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week is an important opportunity for Marylanders, particularly families, to save some money while doing their back-to-school shopping,” Comptroller Brooke Lierman said in a statement. “The cost of new clothes and backpacks for families of any size can add up quickly.”

Online purchase during the week on clothes and shoes are also exempt from the 6% state sales tax.

“Small businesses make up the backbone of our communities, providing neighborhood stabilization, tax revenue for the things we care about, and philanthropy for local organizations,” said Cailey Locklair, president of the Maryland Retailers Association. “Marylanders can save money and support their community during Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week by checking out their nearest retailers and shopping locally.”

And if you’re in D.C. or Virginia you may want to head to Maryland for your shopping. The District will not have a tax free weekend this year, and Virginia laws that kicked in July 1 excluded the annual three-day sales tax holiday weekend.

