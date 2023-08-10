Laurel MARC station to close for 10 weeks for platform replacement

The closure starts Aug. 21 for a project that will replace both platforms, stairs and ramps at the station. The closure is scheduled to last until Oct. 29.

FILE - MARC train. (WTOP/Andrew Mollenbeck)

Riders of Maryland’s MARC train service should make plans for alternate routes, when construction closes the Laurel station for 10 weeks.

The closure starts Aug. 21 for a project that will replace both platforms, stairs and ramps at the station. The closure is scheduled to last until Oct. 29.

“We understand this will cause some short-term inconvenience, but working this way will result in a far faster return to service for our riders and ensure the safety of riders and workers during construction,” Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold said in a statement.

The construction project costs $2.6 million, and officials said the temporary closure of the station will enable the station to return to full service in less than half the time it would take to repair one platform at a time.

The Maryland Transit Administration suggests several travel options, including Metro and regional transportation agency services. Here are some recommended alternatives:

Camden Line stations Muirkirk (4.4 miles) and Savage (4.3 miles) – fares to and from Muirkirk or Savage stations are the same as from Laurel. Ample free parking is available at both stations.

Penn Line stations Odenton (8.6 miles) or Bowie State University (8.9 miles) also offer ample, free parking. Camden Line tickets are always honored for travel on the Penn Line.

Commuter Bus Route 305 and Route 315 from the Scaggsville and Burtonsville Park and Ride lots into D.C. These commuter bus routes will honor MARC tickets during the Laurel station closure.

Metrobus 89M stops at several locations in downtown Laurel – a circle of Route 1 (Baltimore Avenue), Main Street and 7th Street – on its route to the Greenbelt Metro and MARC station. WMATA buses honor MARC weekly and monthly passes. Riders can transfer to a Camden Line train or WMATA Metrorail (appropriate Metrorail fare required).

RTA Route 409 from a stop along Route 1/Baltimore Avenue at the Laurel MARC station to the Savage MARC station.

