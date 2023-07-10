Summer may be sizzling, but Maryland has already kicked off a back-to-school drive to help kids in need

School supplies may not be top of mind for families right now, but Maryland state agencies and a local nonprofit have come up with a back-to-school shopping list they hope residents will consider.

Starting this week, the Maryland Department of Transportation and the State Board of Education are working with the Boys & Girls Club Maryland Alliance to collect school supplies for students across the state so they’ll be ready for the upcoming school year.

From July 10 through July 28, school supplies can be dropped off at specified MDOT Motor Vehicle Administration branch offices and State Highway Administration offices across the state.

The main items the drive is accepting are construction paper, markers, pens and pencils, glue sticks and notebooks.

The supplies will go to students in need.

Monetary donations are also accepted.

