BWI Marshall Airport bathrooms could be voted the best in the nation

If you've enjoyed using the new BWI Marshall Airport bathrooms, now's the time to show your appreciation! The airport's porcelain thrones are among the top 10 finalists for Cintas 2023 America's Best Restroom Contest.

Some restrooms at BWI, particularly the old ones in Concourse A and the old ones now replaced by new facilities in Concourse B, were designed to accommodate 30% fewer passengers than current demand, according to the airport.(Courtesy BWI Marshall Airport)

The public is invited to vote in the 22nd annual contest at bestrestroom.com until Aug. 11, when the winner will be announced.

“This year’s list of finalists represents some facilities that people seek specifically for the restrooms,” said Julia Walsh, marketing manager at Cintas.

BWI opened their renovated bathrooms three months ago, which include aesthetic mural and seating areas, touchless fixtures and real-time inventory and usage tracking for custodial services. The new smart restroom systems even have LED stall occupancy lights and digital signs at restroom entrances with current stall availability.

The winner of the Cintas contestant will earn a place in the America’s Best Restroom Hall of Fame. The business will also receive a Cintas UltraClean restroom cleaning service and $2,500 in facility services or restroom cleaning from Cintas.

Last year, the Tampa International Airport won the distinction of America’s Best Restroom.

“These finalists take pride in going above and beyond to provide clean, thoughtful and well-designed restrooms,” Walsh said. “We encourage the public to show their support for them by voting for their favorites now through Aug. 11.”

