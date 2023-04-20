BWI Marshall Airport opens new restrooms with extra-private stalls

BWI Marshall Airport has opened the first of what will be six new sets of concourse restrooms, which is part of a $55 million project approved by the Maryland Board of Public Works in 2021 to address the airport’s aging restroom facilities.

The new restrooms are on Concourse B.

Both men’s and women’s facilities include stalls with full-length doors for privacy, and occupancy lights above each door that glow green when not in use and red when they are in use. There is also space for stowing roller bags.

BWI recently completed an expansion of the airport’s Concourse A, which included new restrooms that served as a design for the current restroom improvement program.

The five additional restroom sets will open by the end of the year in Concourses C and D.

Some restrooms at BWI, particularly the old ones in Concourse A and the old ones now replaced by new facilities in Concourse B, were designed to accommodate 30% fewer passengers than current demand, according to the airport.

In 2021, BWI completed a 55,000-square-foot, $48 million, five-gate extension to Concourse A with larger gate waiting areas, jet bridges and new food and retail concessions.