Live Radio
Home » Business & Finance » BWI Marshall Airport opens…

BWI Marshall Airport opens new restrooms with extra-private stalls

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

April 20, 2023, 11:03 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
BWI Marshall Airport has opened the first of what will be six new sets of concourse restrooms, which is part of a $55 million project approved by the Maryland Board of Public Works in 2021 to address the airport’s aging restroom facilities. (Courtesy BWI Marshall Airport)

BWI Marshall Airport has opened the first of what will be six new sets of concourse restrooms, which is part of a $55 million project approved by the Maryland Board of Public Works in 2021 to address the airport’s aging restroom facilities.

The new restrooms are on Concourse B.

Both men’s and women’s facilities include stalls with full-length doors for privacy, and occupancy lights above each door that glow green when not in use and red when they are in use. There is also space for stowing roller bags.

BWI recently completed an expansion of the airport’s Concourse A, which included new restrooms that served as a design for the current restroom improvement program.

The five additional restroom sets will open by the end of the year in Concourses C and D.

Some restrooms at BWI, particularly the old ones in Concourse A and the old ones now replaced by new facilities in Concourse B, were designed to accommodate 30% fewer passengers than current demand, according to the airport. (Courtesy BWI Marshall Airport)

Some restrooms at BWI, particularly the old ones in Concourse A and the old ones now replaced by new facilities in Concourse B, were designed to accommodate 30% fewer passengers than current demand, according to the airport.

In 2021, BWI completed a 55,000-square-foot, $48 million, five-gate extension to Concourse A with larger gate waiting areas, jet bridges and new food and retail concessions.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Local News | Maryland News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up