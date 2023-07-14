14-year-old killed, 6 people wounded during shooting at Maryland block party

It happened a little after midnight at a block party on Chippewa Boulevard in the area of Kiowa Avenue, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office.

A 14-year-old boy is dead and six other people wounded following a shooting at an Independence Day celebration in Salisbury, Maryland, early Wednesday morning, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said that he is grieving “with the victims in Salisbury and their loved ones, as well as the community that has lost one of their own.”

Deputies responded to a reported shooting shortly after midnight at a block party on Chippewa Boulevard, in the area of Kiowa Avenue, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office.

Seven people suffering from gunshot wounds were transported to an area hospital, where a 14-year-old who was shot succumbed to his wounds.

The other six victims did not suffer life-threatening injuries, police said.

“These incidents show that this scrounge of gun violence is not something that any one community or any one group is wrestling with,” Moore said in a statement. “Whether you live in a big city or a small rural town, these tragedies impact all of us—the families who are no longer whole during holidays; the parents who don’t get to see their kids graduate; the siblings who lose their best friend.”

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting, and asks anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 410-548-4898.

“I speak for everyone when I say, again, that we have had enough,” Moore said. “My administration will not stop in our mission to prevent tragic acts of violence like the one we have witnessed.”

