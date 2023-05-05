Md. man sues Oxygen channel over true-crime documentary on basketball star’s killing

Thomas Logan says he watched Lamont Adair die in Prince George's County five years ago. Now, he is filing a $15 million lawsuit against the Oxygen channel for a true crime documentary about the killing.

A Maryland man says he watched his friend die in Prince George’s County five years ago. Now, he is filing a $15 million lawsuit against the Oxygen channel over its true crime documentary about the 2018 killing.

In the lawsuit, filed May 1 in U.S. District Court in Maryland, Thomas Logan alleges the network falsely suggested he is to blame for his friend’s killing.

Lamont Adair was a new father and a pro-basketball prospect when he was shot and killed Aug. 8, 2018. Standing 6 feet, 7 inches tall, Adair was set to play basketball in China and was on his way to a training session when he was gunned down.

Police later arrested Franklin Scott, who pleaded guilty in 2019 and is serving a 50-year sentence.

However, last May, an Oxygen Media true crime documentary about Adair’s killing featured family interviews suggesting it was Logan who set up the shooting.

“He was the one who made the call for him to come up there. He was the one who put Lamont in a location to be a victim of a murder,” Adair’s sister said, referring to Logan in one of the documentary’s trailers.

In the lawsuit against the media company, Logan states it was “a preplanned farce to entice viewers to watch the episode” and leave them believing he’d conspired with Scott and “set up” the brutal murder of his close friend.

The suit states the unfounded accusations against Logan, made in the documentary, put both his and his family’s safety in jeopardy and ruined his reputation. He is seeking a trial and compensation of no less than $15 million.