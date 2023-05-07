KING CHARLES III CORONATION: Prince Harry an odd man | What to know about Camilla’s title | Coronation recap | King Charles III's cutout 'attends' Va. celebration | PHOTOS
Local fallen firefighters honored at memorial in Frederick Co.

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com
Nardos Mesmer | nmesmer@wtop.com

May 7, 2023, 7:45 AM

On the eve of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service, family and friends lit candles in decorated bags in honor of their fallen loved ones at a service Saturday evening in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

During the 42nd annual ceremony, 144 firefighters were remembered, including six from Maryland and three from Virginia, who died in 2022 and in previous years.

Maryland

  • Paul Butrim — Baltimore City Fire Department
  • Kenneth Lacayo — Baltimore City Fire Department
  • Kelsey R. Sadler — Baltimore City Fire Department
  • James Perrine Seavey Sr. — Cabin John Park Volunteer Fire Department
  • Kelly W. Frye — City of Cumberland Fire Department
  • David Insley Jr. — Salisbury Fire Department

Virginia

  • Kimberly A. Schoppa — Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department
  • Robert W. “Bobby” Nelms — Fries Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department
  • James Sturgill — Pound Volunteer Fire Department

“They showed courage, they were protectors, they had noble qualities and they made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Maggie Lawrence, chaplain of the Tennessee Federation of Fire Chaplains.

During the service, Emmitsburg Mayor Donald N. Briggs remembered their bravery.

“For your contributions to your communities across the country, responding to that call in the middle of the night. Always the challenge is there and begs the answer,” Briggs said. “If it wasn’t for the firefighters we honor today, they answered that and their answer was ‘yes.'”

Each firefighter’s name will be inscribed on a bronze plaque in honor of their sacrifices. On Sunday, bells across the United States will ring to honor those who died.

See the 2023 Roll of Honor and learn more about the memorial on the foundation’s website.

