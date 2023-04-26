2023 NFL DRAFT: Live updates | How to watch | Draft fashion over time | Washington's draft day blueprint | Washington's draft finds, busts
University of Maryland dominates US ranking of best nursing schools

April 26, 2023

The University of Maryland’s nursing school continues to be rated as one of the top in the nation, the school announced Tuesday.

UMD’s Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) program and its Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) program tied at No. 7 among public schools of nursing in U.S. News and World Report’s latest ranking for 2023-2024

Four specialties also ranked No. 1 nationwide:

  • DNP Adult-Gerontology Primary Care Nurse Practitioner specialty, tied at No. 4 among all ranked schools
  • DNP Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner specialty, also tied at No. 4 among all ranked schools
  • MSN Health Services Leadership and Management specialty, ranked No. 2 among all schools
  • MSN Clinical Nurse Leader option, tied at No. 2 among all schools.

Other programs also ranked in the top 5 in their respective categories. The DNP Adult-Gerontology Acute Care Nurse Practitioner/Adult-Gerontology Clinical Nurse Specialist tied at No. 3. And the DNP Family Nurse Practitioner specialty was ranked No. 4.

“We continue to play a vital role in efforts within Maryland and nationally to increase the number of nurses with advanced education at the master’s and doctoral level,” said Jane Kirschling, the dean of the university’s school of nursing.

Last year, the university’s DNP program ranked at No. 4 and the DNP program ranked at No. 9. Several specialties ranked in the top 10 as well.

The latest ranking surveyed 648 public nursing schools. Some of the factors that go into the ranking include student selectivity and program size, faculty resources and research activity and data from surveying deans.

Two other universities in the DMV also made the top 15 of the rankings for DNP and MSN programs.

John Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, ranked at the top of the list of best schools for a DNP, while the MSN program at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville ranked No. 14.

The full ranking is on U.S. News and World Report’s website.

