Maryland AG calls Texas court’s suspension of abortion med ‘an attack on reproductive freedom’

Emily Venezky | emily.venezky@wtop.com

April 8, 2023, 3:46 PM

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown called a Texas court’s decision Friday to suspend the FDA’s longtime approval of an abortion medication called mifepristone “an attack on reproductive freedom.”

Around the same time, another federal judge in Washington state ordered U.S. authorities not to make any changes that would restrict access to the drug in at least 17 states where Democrats sued in an effort to protect availability.

Maryland was one of the states that sued in an effort to expand access to mifepristone. Brown said in a press release that the Texas case “will endanger the health of millions” and that he is committed to preserving access to the medication.

“Mifepristone has helped ease access for decades to abortion services critical to the health and safety of individuals across Maryland and the country,” said Brown. “If the Texas Court’s ruling were allowed to stand, its harmful impact will fall disproportionately on those already facing barriers to abortion access.”

He ended his statement by assuring Marylanders that mifepristone remains available in the state.

“We will continue working to protect this access and every individual’s right to choose.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

