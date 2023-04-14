Freshman Md. delegate denies claims in home invasion case

Freshman Maryland Del. Jeffrie Long Jr. faces felony charges related to allegations that he entered a home and threatened his aunt with a pipe.

A freshman delegate has been charged with felonies related to allegations that he entered a home and threatened a woman with a pipe.

Del. Jeffrie E. Long Jr. (D-Calvert and Prince George’s) faces home invasion and first-degree felony assault charges stemming from an alleged April 4 incident in Calvert County. An attorney for the delegate denied the incident took place, adding that Long was not in the area when it occurred and that the charges are the result of an undisclosed family matter.

Long is accused of going to a home in the 1000 block of Stephen Reid Road in Huntingtown and threatening a woman with a pipe shortly before 10 p.m., according to a statement of charges filed by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

A spokesperson for House Speaker Del. Adrienne Jones (D-Baltimore County) said the presiding officer was aware of the charges against Long but had no comment.

If convicted, Long faces a maximum of 25 years in prison for each charge.

An initial hearing is scheduled for May 22.

The charges against Long stem from an incident nine days ago in which the delegate is accused of entering a Huntingtown home through an unlocked door. Debbira Brown, one of the occupants, told police that Long was not an invited guest, according to records filed in court.

Once inside, Long — described in court records as being “very agitated” — allegedly told Brown to “keep my name off your mouth or I’ll put you six feet under,” Brown told investigators, according to court records. Brown told deputies Long was armed with a pipe.

Michael Adams, one of two attorneys representing Long, said Brown is the aunt of his client.

“Unfortunately this appears to be a family matter where an attempt is being made to use Delegate Long’s public status against him,” said Adams. “The evidence will show that Delegate Long was not even in Calvert County at the time of the alleged incident and he is looking forward to clearing his name.”

Long is also being represented by C.T. Willson, a state delegate who chairs the House Economic Matters Committee and is a criminal defense attorney.

Adams declined to discuss what might have precipitated the call to deputies.

Court records show that Brown identified Long as the man who threatened her. Those records do not provide details of any tensions that may have existed between the two. Long and Brown live about four miles from each other.

Another man at the house who fled the incident could not identify Long by name but described the intruder as holding a long object in one hand.

Brown then told deputies that Long drove off in a Mercedes, according to court records.

Deputies investigating the incident went to Long’s Solomons Island Road home in Huntingtown that night just before 11 p.m. There, an unidentified woman spoke with deputies, who described her as uncooperative, according to charging documents.

When deputies asked if Long was home, the woman said: “You know he’s a delegate, right,” according to court records.

The House of Delegates met twice for voting sessions on April 4. The final session of the day ended just before 5 p.m. Long is one of 135 delegates who are recorded present as the meeting concluded.

In court records, deputies noted that a Mercedes SUV matching the description given by Brown was in the driveway of Long’s home.

The woman appeared at one point to speak to Long on the phone. She would not allow officers to speak to him and told them he was in session in Annapolis. She told them they would have to contact the Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Department.

Based on the investigation, deputies initially charged Long with lesser crimes including burglary.

Calvert prosecutors have transferred the case to the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney.

Long, 26, was elected to his first term in November. He currently serves on the House Environment and Transportation Committee.

Before serving in the House, Long worked as a legislative aide to Democratic Prince George’s County Sens. Joanne C. Benson and Michael A. Jackson. He also served as an aide to former Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr.

Long attended Huntingtown High School. He graduated from Liberty University with a bachelor’s degree in clinical psychology. He is senior pastor at Communion Church in Huntingtown.