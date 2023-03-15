Alanis Morissette, John Mayer among headliners at new Ocean City music festival

The new dates for Oceans Calling are Sept. 29 through Oct. 1, with one-day and three-day passes available for the festival on the Ocean City Boardwalk.

The Oceans Calling music festival in Ocean City, Maryland, is hoping that its new dates and lineup this year will go on without a hitch, after last year’s first annual event was canceled due to unsafe weather from Hurricane Ian.

The new dates are Sept. 29 through Oct. 1, with one-day and three-day passes available for the festival on the Ocean City Boardwalk.

Music fans “Sitting, Waiting and Wishing” for this year’s lineup got news this week that Jack Johnson and “Ironic” singer Alanis Morissette will be headlining Friday’s list of acts. Also on Friday are bands Slightly Stoopid, Third Eye Blind, and O.A.R., which has local roots in Rockville.

John Mayer is “Free Fallin'” into Saturday’s headliner spot. Also on Saturday are Incubus, Sheryl Crow, and Jimmy Eat World.

The Lumineers are headlining Sunday with Weezer, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats and the Dirty heads also taking the stages in Ocean City.

There will also be cooking demonstrations by chefs Robert Irvine and Amanda Freitag.

Presale for festival tickets begins on March 26. Three-day tickets start at $255 and one-day tickets start at $135.

Find more information on getting tickets and see the complete lineup on the festival’s website.