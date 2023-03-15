MARCH MADNESS: Midwest region review | Howard Univ. sends off Bison to NCAAs | Can March Madness be good for the office? | Tickets could be pricey | DC Sports Huddle breaks down NCAAs
Live Radio
Home » Maryland News » Alanis Morissette, John Mayer…

Alanis Morissette, John Mayer among headliners at new Ocean City music festival

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

March 15, 2023, 1:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Oceans Calling music festival in Ocean City, Maryland, is hoping that its new dates and lineup this year will go on without a hitch, after last year’s first annual event was canceled due to unsafe weather from Hurricane Ian.

The new dates are Sept. 29 through Oct. 1, with one-day and three-day passes available for the festival on the Ocean City Boardwalk.

Music fans “Sitting, Waiting and Wishing” for this year’s lineup got news this week that Jack Johnson and “Ironic” singer Alanis Morissette will be headlining Friday’s list of acts. Also on Friday are bands Slightly Stoopid, Third Eye Blind, and O.A.R., which has local roots in Rockville.

John Mayer is “Free Fallin'” into Saturday’s headliner spot. Also on Saturday are Incubus, Sheryl Crow, and Jimmy Eat World.

The Lumineers are headlining Sunday with Weezer, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats and the Dirty heads also taking the stages in Ocean City.

There will also be cooking demonstrations by chefs Robert Irvine and Amanda Freitag.

Presale for festival tickets begins on March 26. Three-day tickets start at $255 and one-day tickets start at $135.

Find more information on getting tickets and see the complete lineup on the festival’s website.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up