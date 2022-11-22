Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Best and worst times to hit the roads | Biden pardons turkeys | Making turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Oceans Calling music festival sets 2023 date after hurricane cancellation this year

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

November 22, 2022, 8:20 AM

For those music festival fans who were looking forward to the first Oceans Calling Festival this year, the event has announced its new date for next year after the Ocean City Town Council signed off on it.

The music festival in Ocean City, Maryland, was canceled this year due to unsafe weather from Hurricane Ian.

The mayor and Ocean City Town Council approved a “date hold” at a November meeting for the music festival.

Festival producing company C3 Presents requested the dates of Sept. 29 through Oct. 1 for the music festival.

The Ocean City Town Council approved the dates, so that the company can “begin to get acts together and begin their advertising.”

“I think the excitement from the last concert is still fresh in everyone’s mind,” said City Manager Terry McGean.

This festival this year was to feature more than 30 performances on three stages along the Ocean City boardwalk on the beach, including Dave Matthews, Alanis Morissette and the Lumineers.

