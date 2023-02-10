Live Radio
Home » Maryland News » U.Md. no longer requiring…

U.Md. no longer requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

February 10, 2023, 6:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Students and the campus community at the University of Maryland will no longer need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, effective Thursday.

Widely available vaccines and other treatments, as well as a population that has reached a “sufficient level of immunity,” have reduced the impact of the virus, the university’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Spyridon Marinopoulos said in a statement.

The university’s number of COVID-19 cases continues to stay low, and the new coronavirus subvariants are not leading to serious illnesses for most people, the university said in a letter to the school community. The university is asking people to assess their own COVID-19 risk and seek advice from their doctors.

Although proof of vaccination is no longer required, the university said COVID-19 vaccines remain “strongly recommended.”

“Over the last two years, we have been able to lessen the burden of COVID-19 within our community, thanks in part to our students, faculty and staff having received the initial vaccine and booster,” Marinopoulos said, adding that receiving and staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines is the “best way to protect yourself from getting very sick, being hospitalized, or dying from COVID-19.”

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up