Live Radio
Home » Maryland News » Md. man accused of…

Md. man accused of selling improperly stored oysters without license

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

February 9, 2023, 5:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Maryland man is accused of selling improperly stored oysters for a charity event and harvesting them for commercial purposes without a license.

The Maryland Natural Resources Police charged John Vallandingham, 67, of St. Mary’s County, with failure to obtain a tidal fish license, failure to pay the oyster surcharge, and other related charges.

Police tracked oysters harvested from the Wicomico River to a garage belonging to Vallandingham weeks before they saw him sell six bushels from the property.

They found that the oysters were stored in improper containers within the garage for several days, during which the average temperatures exceeded 50 degrees.

A Maryland man is accused of selling improperly stored oysters and harvesting them for commercial purposes without a license. (Courtesy Maryland Natural Resources Police)

“The inadequate storage of the oysters and the unseasonably high temperatures represented a public health risk,” a Maryland Natural Resources Police news release said.

The oysters were seized before they were consumed by the public.

If convicted, Vallandingham could pay $28,000 in fine and one year in jail.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up