Marylanders can take advantage of state’s popular green initiative this Presidents’ Day weekend

Do you need a new washer-dryer set? This weekend may be a great opportunity to take advantage of Maryland’s popular green energy initiative to get one.

Shop Maryland Energy, or Maryland Energy Weekend, is a sales and use tax-free weekend for energy efficient appliances every February.

The weekend sales event begins on the Saturday immediately preceding the third Monday in February to the third Monday of February. This year’s is from 12:01 a.m. on Feb. 18 to 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 20 this Presidents’ Day weekend.

According to the Comptroller’s of Maryland Office, only certain appliances that have been designated as meeting Energy Star efficiency requirements developed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the United States Department of Energy, and are authorized to carry the Energy Star label, are exempt from the 6% tax during the Shop Maryland Energy weekend.

The items that are exempt during the weekend are:

air conditioners

boilers

clothes washers and dryers

compact fluorescent light bulbs

dehumidifiers

furnaces and heat pumps

programmable thermostats

solar water heaters

standard size refrigerators

You can find a full list of Energy Star items on its website.

Items that are bought online and shipped to Maryland, exchanged or bought from Maryland retailers are also exempt.

Comptroller Brooke Lierman will stop by A Better Way Appliances in Pikesville on Friday to remind Marylanders to shop green and energy efficient.