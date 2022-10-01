Window closing for Maryland drivers with unpaid video tolls to avoid penalties

“Start toll payments now — don’t wait until it’s too late. Customers now have two months remaining to take advantage of the plan’s limited-time opportunity,” MDTA said in the statement.

Drivers in Maryland who have not paid their video tolls have 60 days to avoid associated civil penalties such as late payment fees.

When the Maryland Transportation Authority’s grace period ends on Nov. 30, the state will charge drivers for not paying their video toll by its due date, according to a statement.

Before the MDTA grace period ends next month, drivers can go to DriveEzMD.com to pay their tolls and avoid additional fees.

MDTA said drivers can also reduce their toll amount by “converting their Video Tolls to E-ZPass or Pay-By-Plate,” and paying their entire balance.

Around $74 million in civil penalties for 492,000 drivers and businesses are currently waived under the customer assistance plan that ends Nov. 30. MDTA will charge drivers the civil penalty in addition to their unpaid toll starting Dec. 1.

Video tolling is “a form of electronic toll collection, which uses still images of a vehicle’s license plate to identify a vehicle liable to pay a toll. The image is captured as the vehicle drives under the gantry or through a toll plaza at a toll-collection facility,” according to the MDTA website.

