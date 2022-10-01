IAN NEWS: Photos | Focus turns to recovery | Ian shows cost of life on barrier islands | Home buyers at risk from lack of flood disclosure laws
Home » Maryland News » Window closing for Maryland…

Window closing for Maryland drivers with unpaid video tolls to avoid penalties

Hugh Garbrick | Hugh.Garbrick@wtop.com

October 1, 2022, 8:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Drivers in Maryland who have not paid their video tolls have 60 days to avoid associated civil penalties such as late payment fees.

When the Maryland Transportation Authority’s grace period ends on Nov. 30, the state will charge drivers for not paying their video toll by its due date, according to a statement.

Before the MDTA grace period ends next month, drivers can go to DriveEzMD.com to pay their tolls and avoid additional fees.

MDTA said drivers can also reduce their toll amount by “converting their Video Tolls to E-ZPass or Pay-By-Plate,” and paying their entire balance.

Around $74 million in civil penalties for 492,000 drivers and businesses are currently waived under the customer assistance plan that ends Nov. 30. MDTA will charge drivers the civil penalty in addition to their unpaid toll starting Dec. 1.

Video tolling is “a form of electronic toll collection, which uses still images of a vehicle’s license plate to identify a vehicle liable to pay a toll. The image is captured as the vehicle drives under the gantry or through a toll plaza at a toll-collection facility,” according to the MDTA website.

“Start toll payments now — don’t wait until it’s too late. Customers now have two months remaining to take advantage of the plan’s limited-time opportunity,” MDTA said in the statement.

Hugh Garbrick

Hugh graduated from the University of Maryland’s journalism college in 2020. While studying, he interned at the Queen Anne & Magnolia News, a local paper in Seattle, and reported for the school’s Capital News Service. Hugh is a lifelong MoCo resident, and has listened to the local radio quite a bit.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Long-time columnist Mike Causey dead at 82

How Diplomatic Security oversaw first all in-person UN General Assembly since COVID-19 began

OPM sets interagency diversity strategy in motion with first-ever DEIA council meeting

Two agencies took initial steps to implement Schedule F, GAO finds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up