Small earthquake rumbles parts of Central Maryland

Jose Umana | jumana@wtop.com

October 12, 2022, 12:54 AM

A small earthquake shook parts of Central Maryland late Tuesday evening.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 2.0 earthquake occurred in Sykesville, Maryland, at around 11:49 p.m. with a depth of 3.1 miles.

The agency reported 75 reports of the quake through its Did You Feel It site with residents from Anne Arundel and Montgomery counties. Most of the responses report feeling weak to light shaking.

A spokesperson for the Howard County Police Department told WTOP that the 911 center received a few calls from people who “heard a boom or felt a rumble.”

Public reports of shaking from Tuesday night’s earthquake submitted to the USGS as of 12:45 a.m. Wednesday. (Courtesy USGS)

No injuries have been reported.

Last year, a small 2.1-magnitude earthquake shook parts of Clarksville, Maryland.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest. 

Jose Umana

José Umaña is a digital editor for WTOP. He’s been working as a journalist for almost a decade, covering local news, education and sports. His work has appeared in The Prince George’s Sentinel, The Montgomery Sentinel, Orlando Sentinel, PressBox and The Diamondback.

