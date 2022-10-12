Small earthquake rumbles parts of Central Maryland

A small earthquake shook parts of Central Maryland late Tuesday evening.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 2.0 earthquake occurred in Sykesville, Maryland, at around 11:49 p.m. with a depth of 3.1 miles.

The agency reported 75 reports of the quake through its Did You Feel It site with residents from Anne Arundel and Montgomery counties. Most of the responses report feeling weak to light shaking.

A spokesperson for the Howard County Police Department told WTOP that the 911 center received a few calls from people who “heard a boom or felt a rumble.”

No injuries have been reported.

Last year, a small 2.1-magnitude earthquake shook parts of Clarksville, Maryland.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.