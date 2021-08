A 2.1 magnitude earthquake rocked parts of the D.C. region early Wednesday morning.

According to U.S. Geological Survey’s National Earthquake Center, the earthquake occurred at 2:21 a.m. near Clarksville, Maryland, in Howard County.

Residents who reached out to WTOP said they felt the quake in parts of Montgomery County.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

