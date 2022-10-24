Ocean City Rosenfeld’s to stay open another year

Corn beef lovers, your Ocean City go-to spot is not closing. Rosenfeld's Jewish Delicatessen will stay at its current location in the Maryland resort town for at least another year.

The popular deli, known for its overstuffed sandwiches, had been set to close its Ocean City location at 63rd Street and Coastal Highway Monday.

Rosenfeld’s owner Warren Rosenfeld said on the deli’s Facebook page that the property’s owner, Steve Carullo, who owns the neighboring restaurant Dead Freddie’s, was “so moved by the outpouring of emotion and well wishes from you, our customers, that he contacted me on Friday to see if there was some way to keep us in business in O.C.”

The Oct. 23 Facebook post went on to say: “The bottom line is that he has put off demolition of the building until at least October of 2024, and he has reached agreement with us to pay for a large portion of the needed repairs to the building and equipment. This all came together very unexpectedly, and in the past 48 hours.”

The deli is open Monday, but plans to close for three days. It will reopen at 11 a.m. Friday after restocking and giving employees a little time off.

Rosenfeld’s encouraged its patrons to show their appreciation “by going to eat at Dead Freddie’s on 64th Street.”

The Ocean City location is Rosenfeld’s first. It has other delis in Bethany Beach and Rehoboth Beach.