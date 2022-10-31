HALLOWEEN NEWS: Halloween safety tips | DC sponsors family-friendly events | Making safe costume decisions | How long does candy last? | See Halloween displays
Md. governor tests positive for COVID-19

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

October 31, 2022, 1:53 PM

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has tested positive for the coronavirus, he said in a tweet on Monday.

“Just wanted to let Marylanders know that after testing positive for COVID-19, I am working from home,” Hogan said. “Fortunately, I’m up to date on my boosters and my symptoms are minimal.”

This is the second time Hogan has been diagnosed with COVID-19. In December 2021, Hogan tested positive, but said his case, at that time, was mild.

As governor, Hogan has been outspoken about those with immune issues taking extra measures to protect themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2015, the governor was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma, which is a form of cancer. In mid-2021, Hogan also had a surgical procedure on his face and shoulder to remove early-stage carcinoma.

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

