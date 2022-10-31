Md. governor tests positive for COVID-19

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has tested positive for the coronavirus, he said in a tweet on Monday.

“Just wanted to let Marylanders know that after testing positive for COVID-19, I am working from home,” Hogan said. “Fortunately, I’m up to date on my boosters and my symptoms are minimal.”

Just wanted to let Marylanders know that after testing positive for COVID-19, I am working from home. Fortunately, I’m up to date on my boosters and my symptoms are minimal. To find a vaccine clinic near you, visit https://t.co/MjHeoZ5E5J. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) October 31, 2022

This is the second time Hogan has been diagnosed with COVID-19. In December 2021, Hogan tested positive, but said his case, at that time, was mild.

As governor, Hogan has been outspoken about those with immune issues taking extra measures to protect themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2015, the governor was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma, which is a form of cancer. In mid-2021, Hogan also had a surgical procedure on his face and shoulder to remove early-stage carcinoma.