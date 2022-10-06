RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia’s military woes mount | Russian missiles slam into city near nuke plant | Ukraine leader says Putin wouldn't survive nuclear attack
How close is Maryland’s governor to making a bid for the White House?

October 6, 2022, 9:16 PM

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is no stranger to the national stage, but how close is he to making a White House bid?

Hogan took part in the Politics and Eggs stop in New Hampshire and told attendees he wants to be “in position” for a possible run for president in 2024.

But, according to The Washington Post, he’s still evaluating his chances, especially if former President Donald Trump runs.

Hogan, a Republican in a very blue Maryland, remains popular but a Washington Post-University of Maryland poll shows despite high favorability ratings among voters at 73%, he’d get just 35% of the vote if he ran against Trump.

As a member of the award-winning WTOP News, Kate is focused on state and local government. Her focus has always been on how decisions made in a council chamber or state house affect your house. She's also covered breaking news, education and more.

