Collision on BW Parkway leaves one dead, one minor in critical condition

One person has died and a juvenile is in critical condition after a collision on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway on Saturday night.

One person has died and a minor is in critical condition after a collision on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway Saturday night.

It happened it at around 9:30 p.m. on the northbound lane just after Maryland Route 197.

U.S. Park Police say the sole driver of one car died at the crash. The driver of the second car, which was carrying three minor passengers, were all transported to the hospital.

That driver and two kids suffered non-life threatening injuries while the third minor was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Baltimore-Washington Parkway is closed between Maryland Route 197 and Maryland Route 198 for the investigation.

Below is a map of where the crash took place.

Check out WTOP Traffic on air or online for the latest on this closure.

WTOP’s Nardos Mesmer and Carlos Ramirez contributed to this story.