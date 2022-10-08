RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Blast damages Russian supply route | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
Collision on BW Parkway leaves one dead, one minor in critical condition

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

October 8, 2022, 11:54 PM

One person has died and a minor is in critical condition after a collision on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway Saturday night.

It happened it at around 9:30 p.m. on the northbound lane just after Maryland Route 197.

U.S. Park Police say the sole driver of one car died at the crash. The driver of the second car, which was carrying three minor passengers, were all transported to the hospital.

That driver and two kids suffered non-life threatening injuries while the third minor was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Baltimore-Washington Parkway is closed between Maryland Route 197 and Maryland Route 198 for the investigation.

Below is a map of where the crash took place.

WTOP’s Nardos Mesmer and Carlos Ramirez contributed to this story.

