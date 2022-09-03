U. Md. to raise student wages to $15 per hour by 2023

Students who work at the University of Maryland are getting a pay bump by the start of next year.

A $15 minimum wage for all student employees will go into effect on January 2023, according to a Monday newsletter from University President Darryll J. Pines.

“This is a significant multimillion-dollar investment in a key pillar of our strategic plan: to invest in people and communities,” Pines said in his email newsletter announcing the move.

Students currently earn $12.50 per hour in accordance with Maryland’s gradual minimum wage increase, which became law in 2019 and will achieve a $15 minimum wage statewide for companies with 15 or more employees by 2025.

The university’s Board of Regents raised the minimum wage for non-student employees to $15 in January 2022.