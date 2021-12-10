CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccine mandate for DC students may increase racial inequity | COVID-19 test kits at area libraries going fast | Pfizer COVID boosters opens to some teens | Latest local COVID-19 stats
University System of Maryland board approves $15 minimum wage for employees

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

December 10, 2021, 1:32 PM

Starting in January 2022, all regular status employees at the University System of Maryland (USM) will be paid at least $15 after the Board of Regents passed a measure ensuring the pay bump.

USM Chancellor Jay Perman thanked the board for its efforts on Friday, saying, “It’s the right thing to do for our employees and their families. It’s the right thing to do for our Maryland communities, where our employees spend their money and support local businesses and jobs.”

Perman said the university system will be studying how the minimum wage bump affects employees currently earning more than $15 an hour, and will look into making pay adjustments as necessary.

“I thank everyone who worked for this change, who supported it, and who will be celebrating this announcement today,” Perman said.

