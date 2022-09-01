RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN inspectors arrive at Ukraine nuclear plant amid fighting | N. Korea may send workers to Russian-occupied territories | Russian military facing 'severe manpower shortages'
Maryland creates preregistration site for monkeypox vaccine

Kate Ryan | kryan@wtop.com

September 1, 2022, 7:54 PM

Montgomery and Anne Arundel counties have already established preregistration systems for people to get notified once the monkeypox vaccine becomes available.

Late Thursday, the Maryland Department of Health released a system to do the same thing statewide.

In the release issued Thursday, MDH Secretary Dennis Schrader stated that “keeping impacted residents healthy and safe remain our top priorities.”

People who register through the statewide system and are determined to be eligible for the vaccine will get an email and be directed to make an appointment through their local health department.

According to the MDH release, Maryland has received 14,539 vials of the Jynneos vaccine. Three to five doses can be obtained from a single vial.

The vaccines available through the state are intended for residents who say they have had close contact with a person with monkeypox, or if they are an “impacted community member” with potential exposure over the last two weeks.

Vaccinations are free, but the preregistration is for the first dose only, according to MDH. Subsequent doses of the vaccine would be coordinated by the provider of the first dose of the monkeypox vaccine.

Even if residents don’t meet the current eligibility for the monkeypox vaccine, they are encouraged to register for it. If eligibility criteria expand, those who are preregistered would be notified for available appointments.

More information on how to register statewide can be found on the MDH website.

Kate Ryan

As a member of the award-winning WTOP News, Kate is focused on state and local government. Her focus has always been on how decisions made in a council chamber or state house affect your house. She's also covered breaking news, education and more.

