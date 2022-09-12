After 2 years in low gear, work resumes on Purple Line in Montgomery, Pr. George’s

Work on the Purple Line is underway. After two years, workers are back on the job under the auspices of a newly formed conglomerate, Maryland Transit Solutions

Work on the Purple Line ground to a halt in 2020 when the prime subcontractor on the New Carrollton-to-Bethesda transit project quit following a lengthy contract dispute with the state.

Two years later, workers are back on the job under the auspices of a newly formed conglomerate, Maryland Transit Solutions. The return to work is a significant moment for a project that transit advocates have pined for for decades.

When finished, the 16-mile light rail line will connect job centers and densely populated neighborhoods in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties, providing access to employment opportunities, the University of Maryland’s flagship campus in College Park, four Metro lines, MARC and Amtrak.

“This is a new chapter,” said Purple Line spokesman Dave Abrams. “…Major construction is underway.”

Work on the transit route was well along when Purple Line Transit Constructors, the original prime subcontractor, quit over a disagreement with the Department of Transportation about who bore responsibility for cost overruns. Many communities were torn up, and they lingered that way over the last 24 months, making life hazardous for pedestrians and difficult for motorists.

Despite the state’s claim that construction has fully resumed, some observers said the activity level at work sites appears less than before.

“The concessionaire is ready to take on some more work, but we are not yet seeing the major capital activity that we expect when things are going full bore, and it sounds like that might be more into October,” said Greg Sanders, a top official with Purple Line NOW, an advocacy organization.

Abrams said there’s “a lot of activity” near Jones Bridge in Chevy Chase, in downtown Bethesda near the Metro station, along Campus Drive in College Park, and in New Carrollton.