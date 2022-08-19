WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia deploys hypersonic missiles | High-level talks in Ukraine yield little reported progress | Blasts in Crimea | Donetsk leader calls for ‘beneficial’ ties with North Korea
Home » Maryland News » White Marlin Open winners…

White Marlin Open winners take home $4.5 million in Md. billfish tournament

Anne Kramer | anne.kramer@wtop.com

August 19, 2022, 5:26 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A lot of luck. That’s what Jeremy Duffie said he and his brother Jon, along with their crew, had earlier this month when they reeled in the winning billfish at the white Marlin Open in Ocean City, Maryland.

Jeremy and his brother Jon, who is the captain of the boat, won $4.5 million dollars at the 49th annual event recognized as the World’s Largest and Richest Billfish Tournament. (Courtesy, white Marlin Open)

Jeremy and his brother, who is the captain of the boat, won $4.5 million at the 49th annual event recognized as the World’s Largest and Richest Billfish Tournament. Their winning marlin weighed 77 1/2 pounds and took about 35 minutes to reel in.

Jeremy Duffie told the DMV Download not only was luck on their side to bring in the big fish but also believes it was his family’s turn.

“We’ve been fishing a lot a lot of years, and it’s kind of like we are in awe that we’re able to do it. And it’s kind of just nice that it was with our whole family and my sons and the whole thing,” said Duffie.

Capt. Jon Duffie built his state of the art boat named the Billfish with all the bells and whistles of the right equipment to go deep sea fishing in tournaments.

The Duffie brothers grew up in Darnestown and have been fishing since they were young boys out on a boat with their dad. Jeremy Duffie said they started to get into fishing tournaments in the mid-1980s.

Duffie says he hopes to pay some bills with the award money because tournaments cost money, and they have been boating for years. They plan to split the winnings with their crew.

“It will go into a pot. We share with all the crew and our other people so everyone got a nice piece of the pie which we are very happy about because it is life changing for some of the guys,” he said.

Anne Kramer

Anne Kramer is a freelance anchor with WTOP Radio. She has been a broadcast journalist for more than thirty years, the last 25 at WBAL Radio in Baltimore. Anne likes reporting stories that make the listener stop and think, maybe even learn something new.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

State Dept launching two fellowships to build diverse next-generation workforce

Deputy US CTO Lynne Parker, leading federal AI expert, leaving government

USDA’s new answer to cutting food waste by 50%: Jelly ice

State Dept’s top HR official outlines vision to rebuild diplomatic workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up