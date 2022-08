Students in St. Mary's County head back to classes Wednesday.

Students in Maryland’s St. Mary’s County head back to classes Wednesday.

Nearly 17,000 will be back at school.

Each of the county’s three high schools and its four middle schools will have School Resource Officers provided by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

The county’s sheriff reminds drivers to slow down and to be prepared to stop for school buses.

The fine for failing to stop and remain stopped for a school bus that has its flashing red lights on is $570 and three points.