WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian corn ship anchored for inspection | Europe saves as Russian gas wanes | Russia's new message against nuclear war | Putin's rumored girlfriend sanctioned
Home » Maryland News » Maryland sisters die in…

Maryland sisters die in Hamptons vacation house fire

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

August 3, 2022, 7:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Two sisters from Maryland died in a fire at the vacation house their family was renting in Southampton, New York.

Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, of Potomac, were sleeping when a fire broke out in the  Hampton house early Wednesday.

The sisters were alumna of Holton-Arms School for Girls in Bethesda, with Jillian graduating in 2019 and Lindsay in 2021.

In a statement, the school said that the sisters “were warm, engaged members of the Holton community who positively impacted both their classes and the larger community.”

Jillian played soccer and ice hockey, was an artist and was passionate about yoga and community service. Her senior project was teaching yoga classes to younger students.

Lindsay was the president of the school’s Community Service Club, and she found “creative ways to encourage student engagement in service” during the pandemic, the school said. She was also president of the Jewish Culture Club, where she worked to teach the community about Jewish religious traditions.

Jillian Wiener was headed into her senior year at the University of Michigan, while Lindsay Wiener was going to be a sophomore at Tulane University.

The sisters and their family were members of the Washington Hebrew Congregation in D.C.

“The world has lost two beautiful lights today, and the Washington Hebrew Congregation community is heartbroken. Through their leadership and service, acts of kindness, and friendship, the Wiener family — Lewis, Alisa, Zach, Jillian, and Lindsay — has touched so many lives at Washington Hebrew,” the temple said in a statement.

Their father, Lewis Wiener, was recently installed as the Washington Hebrew Congregation president.

Lewis Wiener, his wife Alisa and son Zach were also in the home when the fire broke out but managed to escape. They were treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, news partner NBC Washington reported.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

VA needs funds after staffing shortages

TRICARE recipients will once again have to pay telehealth copays

Senate Dems introduce bill to prevent Schedule F from resurfacing

President nominates new OPM deputy director

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up