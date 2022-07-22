WAR IN UKRAINE: Bravery of mill defenders recalled | Russia's central bank slashes rate | War claims more lives in Ukraine | Can Europe live without Russian natural gas?
Home » Maryland News » Moore wins Democratic primary…

Moore wins Democratic primary for governor in Maryland

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

July 22, 2022, 12:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wes Moore wins the Democratic primary for Maryland governor, CBS News projects.

CNN and NBC News have also projected him to win the race.

In November, the former CEO of the Robin Hood Foundation, an anti-poverty organization, will face Dan Cox, a far-right state legislator endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Moore ran against Tom Perez, a former U.S. labor secretary and former Democratic Party chair; and Peter Franchot, the state’s four-term state comptroller. There were 10 candidates in the Democratic primary for governor.

Democrats in Maryland are eager to win back the governor’s office. Larry Hogan, a Republican, has held the seat for the last two terms, but could not run again because of term limits.

Moore is a third-generation Marylander who was born in Takoma Park.

If he wins in November, he would be the state’s first Black governor.

Moore’s running mate was former Maryland State Del. Aruna Miller.

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

House pulls funding from VA commission to close hospitals in FY 2023 spending bill

OPM says federal employees 'agency-hopping' to telework-friendly offices

When people come together, the best ideas come, or do they?

VA scraps last EHR go-live date in FY 2022, amid IG accounts of patient harm

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up