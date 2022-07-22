Moore wins Democratic primary for governor in Maryland

Wes Moore wins the Democratic primary in Maryland.

Wes Moore wins the Democratic primary for Maryland governor, CBS News projects.

CNN and NBC News have also projected him to win the race.

In November, the former CEO of the Robin Hood Foundation, an anti-poverty organization, will face Dan Cox, a far-right state legislator endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Moore ran against Tom Perez, a former U.S. labor secretary and former Democratic Party chair; and Peter Franchot, the state’s four-term state comptroller. There were 10 candidates in the Democratic primary for governor.

Democrats in Maryland are eager to win back the governor’s office. Larry Hogan, a Republican, has held the seat for the last two terms, but could not run again because of term limits.

Moore is a third-generation Marylander who was born in Takoma Park.

If he wins in November, he would be the state’s first Black governor.

Moore’s running mate was former Maryland State Del. Aruna Miller.