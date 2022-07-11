Close to $19 million will be invested into 22 new ecological projects in Maryland aimed to help clean up Chesapeake Bay.

Close to $19 million will be invested into 22 new ecological projects in Maryland that are aimed to help clean up the Chesapeake Bay.

Gov. Larry Hogan and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said Friday that the awards are going to 77 unique sites that will be restored using best management practices, including reforestation plantings, stream restoration, stormwater management and wetland creation.

“Our administration’s commitment to environmental stewardship has included making record investments in Chesapeake Bay restoration, including fully funding the Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays Trust Fund,” Hogan said in a statement. “Each of these projects plays a critical role in improving the quality of the bay, and making our ecosystem more resilient.”

Montgomery County was awarded grant money for two major restoration projects. The City of Rockville has been allocated $2 million to restore 3,800 linear feet of Croydon Creek.

The county was awarded an additional $555,000 for retrofit projects of several ponds, including the Longmead Crossing Pond, Plumgar Pond, Clearspring Manor Pond and Watkins Mill Pond.

The rest of the $18.8 million will be spread across the state. Other counties awarded funding include Baltimore, Anne Arundel, Queen Anne, Carroll, Cecil, Harford and Garrett counties.

Grants are made possible with funding through the Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays Trust Fund

For a complete list of projects, visit the Maryland Department of Natural Resources website.