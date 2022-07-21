Jeff Warner wins GOP nomination in Md.’s 4th district

Jeff Warner wins the Republican nomination for U.S. House in Maryland's 4th Congressional District.
Jeff Warner has won the Republican nomination for U.S. House in Maryland’s 4th Congressional District.
The Associated Press called the race Thursday morning.
Warner ran against George McDermott and Eric Loeb.
In the Democratic primary, Glenn Ivey, former Prince George’s County State’s Attorney, was declared the projected winner by The Associated Press early Wednesday.
