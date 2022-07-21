WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia to Europe gas pipeline restarts | US sends more aid | An 'unprecedented reversal' of progress | Refugees forced into Russia | Russia plans to grab more Ukrainian land
Jeff Warner wins GOP nomination in Md.’s 4th district

Colleen Kelleher

July 21, 2022, 10:13 AM

Jeff Warner has won the Republican nomination for U.S. House in Maryland’s 4th Congressional District.

The Associated Press called the race Thursday morning.

Warner ran against George McDermott and Eric Loeb.

In the Democratic primary, Glenn Ivey, former Prince George’s County State’s Attorney, was declared the projected winner by The Associated Press early Wednesday.

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

