Jeff Warner wins GOP nomination in Md.’s 4th district

Jeff Warner wins the Republican nomination for U.S. House in Maryland's 4th Congressional District.

In the Democratic primary, Glenn Ivey, former Prince George’s County State’s Attorney, was declared the projected winner by The Associated Press early Wednesday .

The Associated Press called the race Thursday morning.

