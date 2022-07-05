RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: High cost of Russia gains could limit advance | Displaced Ukrainians fear war-damaged homes | Putin declares victory in Luhansk | ‘Napalm Girl’ escorts refugees to Canada
Home » Maryland News » Hogan directs police to…

Hogan directs police to suspend Maryland gun carry standard

The Associated Press

July 5, 2022, 11:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has directed the state police to suspend the state’s “good and substantial reason” standard for permits to carry handguns after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a similar New York law last month.

The Republican governor said in a statement Tuesday that the New York law pertaining to handguns “is virtually indistinguishable from Maryland law.”

As a result, Hogan said he was directing the Maryland State Police to immediately suspend use of the ‘good and substantial reason’ standard when reviewing applications for wear and carry permits.

Hogan says it would be unconstitutional to continue enforcing this provision in state law.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

larry hogan

Key cyber agency set to get procurement authority, contracting officers

Federal Sustainability Plan 'rebuilding' momentum on green government goals

From costumes to cake, agencies honor Independence Day

Five ways to improve FOIA estimated completion dates

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up