Hogan directs police to suspend Maryland gun carry standard

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has directed the state police to suspend the state’s “good and substantial reason” standard for permits to carry handguns after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a similar New York law last month.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has directed the state police to suspend the state’s “good and substantial reason” standard for permits to carry handguns after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a similar New York law last month.

The Republican governor said in a statement Tuesday that the New York law pertaining to handguns “is virtually indistinguishable from Maryland law.”

As a result, Hogan said he was directing the Maryland State Police to immediately suspend use of the ‘good and substantial reason’ standard when reviewing applications for wear and carry permits.

Hogan says it would be unconstitutional to continue enforcing this provision in state law.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.