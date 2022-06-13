Maryland State Police have identified the troopers who responded to Thursday's shooting in Washington County that killed three people and injured several others, including one trooper.

Maryland State Police have identified the troopers who responded to Thursday’s shooting in Washington County that killed three people and injured several others, including one trooper.

Detective Sgt. Phillip Martin, Lt. Vincent Upole and Rockville barrack commander and Master Trooper David Thompson were driving in separate vehicles when they met Joe Louis Esquivel, 23, driving on Maryland Route 66 shortly after 2:45 p.m. Thursday.

Esquivel, of West Virginia, is charged with killing three co-workers at Columbia Machine Inc. in Smithsburg, and he faces other charges, including attempted murder. He is being held without bond at the Washington County Detention Center.

According to authorities, the troopers tried to block the road with their cars near the intersection of Mapleville and Mount Aetna roads, but Esquivel sped up and crashed into one of the vehicles.

According to a Maryland State Police news release, Esquivel fired at the officers through his windshield, and at least one trooper fired back. Martin and Esquivel were both struck.

Esquivel and Martin were taken to the the same hospital. Martin was treated and released last Thursday; Esquivel was also treated for his injuries.

Esquivel allegedly worked until he left the building to get a weapon, went back inside and fired on employees near a breakroom, The Associated Press reported.

Washington County Sheriff Doug Mullendore identified those killed in the shooting as Mark Alan Frey, 50, of Hagerstown; Charles Edward Minnick Jr., 31, of Smithsburg; and Joshua Robert Wallace, 30, of Hagerstown.

The troopers will be placed on administrative duty pending the completion of the investigation, per protocol.