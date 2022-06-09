Multiple victims in shooting in Washington County

The Washington County Sheriff's Office in Maryland says there are multiple victims after a shooting in the town of Smithsburg.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland said there are multiple victims after a shooting near Smithsburg, a town about 20 minutes from Hagerstown.

The sheriff’s office for the Western Maryland county said deputies were called to the Columbia Machine manufacturing plant at 12900 block of Bikle Road around 2:30 p.m. Thursday for a shooting involving multiple victims.

The suspect in the shooting fled the area before a confrontation with a Maryland State Trooper a short time later at the roundabout at Route 66 near Mount Aeta Road.

The suspect “is no longer a threat to the community,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

“This is a rapidly evolving incident and we will release information as we are able,” the sheriff’s office said.

Smithsburg is a town of about 3,000 people about 12 miles east of Hagerstown.

Rep. David Trone referred to the incident on Twitter as a “mass shooting.”

We are actively monitoring the mass shooting in #Smithsburg right now, and our office is in contact with officials on the ground. If you’re local, please stay away from the area as law enforcement responds. — Rep. David Trone (@RepDavidTrone) June 9, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated.