SUPREME COURT NEWS: Md. officials react to gun ruling | If Roe falls, some DAs won't enforce anti-abortion laws | Religious schools must get Maine aid | Gun rights expand, nation divided
Home » Maryland News » Maryland lawmaker expects to…

Maryland lawmaker expects to see influx of women seeking abortions

Kate Ryan | kryan@wtop.com

June 24, 2022, 4:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Maryland’s abortion law, coupled with its recent move to expand access to the procedure, is likely to make it a destination for women in states where access to abortion is being banned or severely restricted.

The Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, taking away the constitutional right to an abortion, doesn’t affect Maryland’s current abortion law, which was passed in 1992. “More than 60% of Marylanders voted to codify the protections of Roe v. Wade in Maryland statute,” said state Del. Ariana Kelly.

In the legislative session in Annapolis this year, Kelly pushed for passage of Maryland’s Abortion Care Access Act, which will allow nurses, midwives and nurse practitioners to perform abortions. The law goes into effect July 1.

As a result of Friday’s decision by the court, Kelly said, “Maryland is going to see a lot of patient influx.” She said, “We’re expecting about 26% of clinics to close, and most of those will be in the South and Midwest, so we’re going to need to take those patients.”

Kelly said the point of the law was to make certain that abortion care is accessible in all corners of the state, not just in the Baltimore-Washington corridor.

“We’re going to have insurance coverage and Medicaid coverage for abortion with no cost-sharing,” Kelly added.

The Abortion Care Access Act was vetoed by Gov. Larry Hogan but became law after his veto was overridden by the legislature. Hogan said in his veto that he was concerned about allowing “non-physicians” to perform abortions.

The bill mandated $3.5 million for training providers, but Hogan declined to release the money early, despite lawmakers’ requests.

“My hope is that he releases that funding. If not, it can be released by a new governor in January,” Kelly said.

Kate Ryan

As a member of the award-winning WTOP News, Kate is focused on state and local government. Her focus has always been on how decisions made in a council chamber or state house affect your house. She's also covered breaking news, education and more.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Maryland News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

<p>Abortion rights opponents celebrated outside the Supreme Court following the opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade.</p>
(WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez)

WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez
<p>Some cheered outside the Supreme Court Friday morning. One woman carries a sign that says &#8220;Roe is Dead.&#8221;</p>
(WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez)

WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez
<p>Moments after a Supreme Court ruling on abortion was passed down, some abortion rights supporters cry.</p>
(WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez)

WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez
<p>Abortion rights supporters chant outside of the Supreme Court handling green signs that read &#8220;OVERTURN ROE? HELL NO!&#8221;</p>
(WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez)

WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez
<p>Crowds of protestors carry signs outside the Supreme Court.</p>
(WTOP/Valerie Bonk)

WTOP/Valerie Bonk
<p>People cheer, looking to the sky outside the Supreme Court after a ruling said abortion is not a constitutional right.</p>
(WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez)

WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez
<p>An abortion rights opponent holds up a sign that says &#8220;Abortion is Murder.&#8221;</p>
(WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez)

WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez
<p>A celebration outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Washington. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years — a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court&#8217;s landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)</p>
(AP Photo/Steve Helber)

AP/Steve Helber
<p>A tear rolls down an abortion-rights activist&#8217;s cheek as they speak outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)</p>
(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

AP/Jacquelyn Martin
<p>An abortion-rights activist reacts outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)</p>
(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

AP/Jacquelyn Martin
<p>People celebrate outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Washington. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court&#8217;s landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)</p>
(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

AP/Jacquelyn Martin
<p>Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court&#8217;s landmark abortion cases.(AP Photo/Steve Helber)</p>
(AP Photo/Steve Helber)

AP/Steve Helber
<p>Pro-life activists react to the Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling which overturns the landmark abortion Roe v. Wade case in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)</p>
(Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Getty Images/Anna Moneymaker
<p>A celebration outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Washington. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years — a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court&#8217;s landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)</p>
(AP Photo/Steve Helber)

AP/Steve Helber
<p>People protest about abortion, Friday, June 24, 2022, outside the Supreme Court in Washington. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)</p>
(AP Photo/Steve Helber)

AP/Steve Helber
<p>People protest about abortion, Friday, June 24, 2022, outside the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years — a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court&#8217;s landmark abortion cases.</p>
(AP Photo/Steve Helber)

AP/Steve Helber
<p>Demonstrators protest about abortion outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)</p>
(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

AP/Jacquelyn Martin
(1/17)
<p>Abortion rights opponents celebrated outside the Supreme Court following the opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade.</p>
<p>Some cheered outside the Supreme Court Friday morning. One woman carries a sign that says &#8220;Roe is Dead.&#8221;</p>
<p>Moments after a Supreme Court ruling on abortion was passed down, some abortion rights supporters cry.</p>
<p>Abortion rights supporters chant outside of the Supreme Court handling green signs that read &#8220;OVERTURN ROE? HELL NO!&#8221;</p>
<p>Crowds of protestors carry signs outside the Supreme Court.</p>
<p>People cheer, looking to the sky outside the Supreme Court after a ruling said abortion is not a constitutional right.</p>
<p>An abortion rights opponent holds up a sign that says &#8220;Abortion is Murder.&#8221;</p>
<p>A celebration outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Washington. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years — a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court&#8217;s landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)</p>
<p>A tear rolls down an abortion-rights activist&#8217;s cheek as they speak outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)</p>
<p>An abortion-rights activist reacts outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)</p>
<p>People celebrate outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Washington. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court&#8217;s landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)</p>
<p>Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court&#8217;s landmark abortion cases.(AP Photo/Steve Helber)</p>
<p>Pro-life activists react to the Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling which overturns the landmark abortion Roe v. Wade case in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)</p>
<p>A celebration outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Washington. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years — a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court&#8217;s landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)</p>
<p>People protest about abortion, Friday, June 24, 2022, outside the Supreme Court in Washington. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)</p>
<p>People protest about abortion, Friday, June 24, 2022, outside the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years — a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court&#8217;s landmark abortion cases.</p>
<p>Demonstrators protest about abortion outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)</p>

For OPM’s Ahuja, ‘strong human capital leadership’ crucial to federal workforce reform

USCIS sets ambitious hiring, processing goals to shrink massive immigration case backlog

Navy's data-driven approach to sustainment finds huge room for improvement in ship maintenance

VA confidence in new EHR 'shaken' following cases of patient harm, McDonough says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up