Maryland is investing millions in a "Gateway to Ocean City," in hopes of alleviating traffic issues for tourists and emergency services alike.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced the $15 million commitment to Maryland Route 90 on Monday. It will allow the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration to hasten the planning and design of improvements along the 12-mile corridor.

This comes after Hogan launched a $28 million study addressing Chesapeake Bay Bridge congestion that will assess how to both improve traffic safety and bolster local economies.

“By moving forward on a new Chesapeake Bay crossing and with the modernization of MD 90 — the Gateway to Ocean City — we will be providing a safe, efficient, 21st century transportation system for the Eastern Shore, which will allow us to continue to grow our economy, and which will ensure that Marylanders and visitors alike can enjoy all that Ocean City and the Eastern Shore have to offer,” Hogan said in a statement.

Route 90 connects drivers to Ocean City near 62nd Street and U.S. Route 50 close to Whaleyville.

In addition to benefitting beachgoers, Route 90 upgrades will help police and fire departments as well as hospitals respond more quickly to emergencies, Hogan said.

Route 90 was built in the 1970s to help travelers get to the then-growing areas of northern Ocean City.