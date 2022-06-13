RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Battle of Donbas could prove decisive | Moscow seeks to solidify rule in Ukraine | Ukraine hails teen who spied with drone | Russia using deadlier weapons | Swedish, US troops hold drills
Home » Maryland News » Hogan commits $15 million…

Hogan commits $15 million to improve Ocean City Expressway

Hugh Garbrick | Hugh.Garbrick@wtop.com

June 13, 2022, 1:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Maryland is investing millions in a “Gateway to Ocean City,” in hopes of alleviating traffic issues for tourists and emergency services alike.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced the $15 million commitment to Maryland Route 90 on Monday. It will allow the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration to hasten the planning and design of improvements along the 12-mile corridor.

This comes after Hogan launched a $28 million study addressing Chesapeake Bay Bridge congestion that will assess how to both improve traffic safety and bolster local economies.

“By moving forward on a new Chesapeake Bay crossing and with the modernization of MD 90 — the Gateway to Ocean City — we will be providing a safe, efficient, 21st century transportation system for the Eastern Shore, which will allow us to continue to grow our economy, and which will ensure that Marylanders and visitors alike can enjoy all that Ocean City and the Eastern Shore have to offer,” Hogan said in a statement.

Route 90 connects drivers to Ocean City near 62nd Street and U.S. Route 50 close to Whaleyville.

In addition to benefitting beachgoers, Route 90 upgrades will help police and fire departments as well as hospitals respond more quickly to emergencies, Hogan said.

Route 90 was built in the 1970s to help travelers get to the then-growing areas of northern Ocean City.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Maryland News | Transportation News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

State Department rethinks how it vets Foreign Service candidates to diversify ranks

New VA portals provide simplicity, transparency to vendor interactions

TSP board scales up customer service staff after major system update

OMB outlines plan to maximize COVID-era IT modernization funds from Congress

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up