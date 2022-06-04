RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia adds strength to Donbas advance | How long can Ukraine keep up? | Americans keep close bond with trainees | Zelenskyy rallies war-torn country
Home » Maryland News » Man in custody after…

Man in custody after firing at Washington Co. police in Hagerstown

Nardos Mesmer | nmesmer@wtop.com

June 4, 2022, 9:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

In Hagerstown, Maryland, a man is in police custody after firing nearly two dozen shots at Washington County police officers.

According to police, Gerald Wayne Koogle, 42, opened fire at the officers just before midnight on Friday from his home on Longfellow Court.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says it received a 911 hang-up call and, just before the call disconnected, heard a woman say a man was threatening her.

When deputies arrived, they tried to get Koogle to open the door. That’s when he fired several rounds at officers through a window at close range, police say.

The deputies were able to get to safety, and shortly after, the woman exited the home.

Police negotiated with Koogle, who eventually surrendered. Two other residents were safely removed from the home.

Authorities were able to recover an AR-15 semi-automatic refile and other weapons and ammunition after the incident.

Charges against Koogle include first-degree attempted murder.

He is being held without bond at the Washington County Detention Center.

Nardos Mesmer

Nardos G. Mesmer is an Associate Producer with WTOP News. She works with producers, anchors, writers and reporters to develop content for web and air. She ensures content is factually accurate, clear and concise. She also works on technical editing of sound and revisions for airing of final audio.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Maryland News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

GAO says Air Force decision on SPACECOM location was sloppy

Employees at two headquarters offices vote to unionize

IRS seeks to fast-track 4,000 hires to improve taxpayer experience

One potential job for the national cyber director? Fix the cyber workforce problem

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up