Man in custody after firing at Washington Co. police in Hagerstown

A Hagerstown, Maryland, man is in police custody after firing nearly two dozen shots at Washington County police officers.

In Hagerstown, Maryland, a man is in police custody after firing nearly two dozen shots at Washington County police officers.

According to police, Gerald Wayne Koogle, 42, opened fire at the officers just before midnight on Friday from his home on Longfellow Court.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says it received a 911 hang-up call and, just before the call disconnected, heard a woman say a man was threatening her.

When deputies arrived, they tried to get Koogle to open the door. That’s when he fired several rounds at officers through a window at close range, police say.

The deputies were able to get to safety, and shortly after, the woman exited the home.

Police negotiated with Koogle, who eventually surrendered. Two other residents were safely removed from the home.

Authorities were able to recover an AR-15 semi-automatic refile and other weapons and ammunition after the incident.

Charges against Koogle include first-degree attempted murder.

He is being held without bond at the Washington County Detention Center.