RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine recovers bodies from plant | UN says Ukraine faces sexual violence, trafficking crisis | EU blames Russia for food crisis
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Need for training on…

Need for training on 911 calls, using ‘bleed kits’ highlighted in Magruder High shooting report

Kate Ryan | kryan@wtop.com

June 6, 2022, 5:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Schools in Montgomery County, Maryland, need to train staff on making 911 calls and how to use “bleed kits,” according to a report sent to the Maryland Center for School Safety in the months following the January school shooting at Magruder High.

The report also said the school system should review whether law enforcement agencies have access to the technology — including school-issued key fobs — needed to open locked doors in emergency situations.

The report was sent about five months after a student was critically injured, after being shot in a boy’s bathroom during the January incident. The suspect —another student — was arrested in a classroom in another part of the school hours later.

Maryland law requires an after-action report to be filed with the Maryland Center for School Safety in the case of critical, life-threatening incidents that occur on school grounds. The report was sent to the center on May 13.

Ed Clarke, the chief safety officer for the Montgomery County Public Schools, wrote the report. In it, he said, “It Is extremely important for MCPS staff to have all necessary information to provide the 911 call taker so that the necessary emergency resources are dispatched correctly.”

The report says that along with helping school staff understand what 911 call takers need to know, there could be training for call takers “on what questions to ask school callers.”

The incident at Magruder was initially reported to 911 callers as a possible stabbing. Clarke’s report states that the “situation was complicated initially” for several reasons.

The injured student was “not cooperative” in explaining what had happened in the bathroom, the report says, and students who fled the bathroom “never came forward to any school administrator or staff member” to report what happened — or to ask for medical help for the injured student.

During a recent news conference with county officials, Clarke praised the initial response to the shooting, and in his report stated that the Community Engagement Officer assigned to Magruder High School arrived on scene within seven minutes after the first 911 call was made.

That officer, according to Clarke’s report, “gathered key information that the incident was not an active shooter.” Those actions, Clarke wrote, “allowed for a priority and expedited police response.”

The report also states that the injured student received immediate care that “contributed to saving this student’s life.”

Megan Wilson, the school health nurse assigned to Magruder High School, assisted the injured student. She used what’s called a “Stop the Bleed” kit, which contains tourniquets, bandages, gauze dressings, and in some cases, a seal that can be used for large, open wounds.

Making sure that school staff have access to “critical information” during a school lockdown is also an area for consideration, according to the report. Clarke wrote that there will be an evaluation of what technologies, including cellphones, allow for effective communications.

And noting that the Magruder High School lockdown lasted for hours, Clarke wrote in his report, “Options should be explored as to how students and staff can use restrooms” during a prolonged lockdown.

WTOP has contacted Montgomery County schools and the Montgomery County Police Department for comment on the report.

Kate Ryan

As a member of the award-winning WTOP News, Kate is focused on state and local government. Her focus has always been on how decisions made in a council chamber or state house affect your house. She's also covered breaking news, education and more.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

One potential job for the national cyber director? Fix the cyber workforce problem

TSP participants experience login delays after online system update

DISA moves 95 applications out of the sunsetting milCloud 2.0 platform

Employees at two headquarters offices vote to unionize

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up