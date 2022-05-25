Marylanders can use mobile driver’s licenses at BWI Marshall and Reagan National airports.

Marylanders can now use mobile driver’s licenses at BWI Marshall and Reagan National airports.

The Transportation Security Administration on Wednesday said that Maryland residents who add a digital version of their driver’s license to their Apple Wallet can present it to TSA agents if they’re enrolled in TSA PreCheck.

The TSA said you don’t even have to hand your phone over to the agent – just tap it at the reader that will be set up at the terminal.

Maryland is the second state, after Arizona, to make such technology available.