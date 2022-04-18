Woman dies in Carroll County house fire

Maryland fire marshals say that a 57-year-old woman died Saturday morning during a house fire in Taneytown.

The fire happened at roughly 11:35 a.m. in the 2700 block of Roop Road.

First responders say that a passerby reported the fire. Roughly 40 firefighters from the city’s volunteer fire department were aided by surrounding fire departments.

After 90 minutes, the fire was under control and an investigation began.

Investigators with the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Carroll County Sheriff’s office determined that seven occupants were displaced. Another occupant, Jan I. Williams, 57, was found dead in the home.

The investigation also determined that no working smoke alarms were found in the home. What started the fire has yet to be determined, but estimated damages total $200,000.

How Williams died has yet to be determined.