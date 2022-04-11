Trainer Bob Baffert won't be running horses in the upcoming 147th Preakness Stakes in Baltimore.

Animal welfare groups, which have been pushing for Baffert’s suspension, welcomed the news.

“We applaud the Maryland Racing Commission for taking swift and decisive action against infamous trainer Bob Baffert to protect the integrity of the 147th Preakness and more importantly, protect the horses themselves,” Marty Irby, senior vice president at the Center for a Humane Economy and executive director at Animal Wellness Action, said in a statement.

“Authorities in American horse racing have made it clear from sea to shining sea that Bob Baffert’s shenanigans will not be tolerated at any of the three Triple Crown races or in Baffert’s home state.”

In his letter to Irby, Maryland Racing Commission Executive Director J. Michael Hopkins wrote that his agency “relies on its reciprocity.”

“As such Mr. Baffert will not be eligible to participate in the Preakness Stakes.”

Baffert recently lost his bid for emergency relief from his 90-day suspension by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission. It’s the result of medication violations involving some of his horses, including Medina Spirit.

Signage outside Baffert’s barn at Santa Anita was removed as part of a California Horse Racing Board rule that mandates any trainer who is suspended for 60 days or more be banned from all CHRB-licensed facilities.

The CHRB said Saturday that Baffert will be banned from all CHRB-licensed facilities and won’t be permitted to be involved in the training of horses that have previously been under his care.

Churchill Downs has suspended Baffert for the Kentucky Derby for this year and next. He is fighting that ban in federal court.

Churchill Downs called Baffert’s lawsuit disappointing but not surprising, and said in a statement it would fight the suit and defend the company’s rights.

“His claims are meritless and consistent with his pattern of failed drug tests, denials, excuses and attempts to blame others and identify loopholes in order to avoid taking responsibility for his actions,” it added.

Medina Spirit died Dec. 6 from what Baffert said was a heart attack following a workout at Santa Anita race track in California. A necropsy revealed no definitive cause for his death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.