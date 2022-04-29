RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine slams Kyiv attack | Easing Europe's reliance on Russian gas | Why US needs law to sell off oligarchs' assets
Maryland oyster harvest sees biggest haul in decades

Michelle Basch | mbasch@wtop.com

April 29, 2022, 11:02 AM

The most recent oyster harvest in Maryland was the biggest in decades.

Oyster season in Maryland runs from October through the end of March, and preliminary state figures show the 2021 to 2022 harvest in the Chesapeake Bay was the largest since the 1986 to 1987 season.

The Chesapeake Bay Magazine reports the total was about 511,000 bushels, up from 333,000 during the previous season. The final number is still being calculated.

Virginia’s harvest total isn’t out yet either, but Andrew Button with the Virginia Marine Resources Commission said annual surveys indicate the oyster population there has reached record high numbers.

Diseases like MSX and Dermo greatly impacted the wild harvest, with Maryland hitting a record low of 27,000 bushels in 2003 to 2004.

Record rainfall from 2018 to 2019 lowered the salt levels in the Bay and its tributaries, curbing oyster growth and reproduction, and even killing oysters in some places.

In response, Maryland and Virginia imposed harvest restrictions, reducing daily bushel limits. Virginia shortened its season by a month, while Maryland banned harvests on Wednesdays, reducing the workweek to four days.

Button told The Chesapeake Bay Magazine that Virginia did not let up on any of the curbs on its wild fishery, which means that the state’s wild harvest has not grown as much as Maryland’s oyster harvest.

Favorable water and weather conditions in 2020 and 2021 helped the wild oyster stock reproduce and grow, which also aided Maryland oyster farmers, according to Button.

WTOP’s Valerie Bonk contributed to this report.

Michelle Basch

Michelle Basch is a reporter and anchor at WTOP.

