Senate redistricting committee approves redrawn congressional plan

The Maryland Senate Reapportionment and Redistricting Committee voted along party lines Tuesday morning to approve a court-ordered redrawn congressional plan.

Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) said at a Monday morning hearing that district compactness was the “driving factor” in creating the map along with population equality, and that no jurisdiction is part of more than three congressional districts. He added that the two districts drawn to comply with the federal Voting Rights Act in the previous map — the 4th and the 7th — still do so in the new proposal.

House Minority Leader Jason C. Buckel (R-Allegany) said the map appears to be more compact, but questioned whether legislative leaders had analyzed the partisan makeup of the new districts after Senior Judge Lynne Battaglia threw out last map as an “extreme partisan gerrymander.”

She ordered that the new map should apply principals of compactness and contiguity that the Maryland Constitution requires for legislative districts to congressional districts as well.

Ferguson noted that that section of the Constitution — Article III, Section 4 — addresses district shapes and population, but not political party.

He highlighted Battaglia’s new interpretation of the long-standing law.

“For 160 years, ‘legislative districts’ meant state legislative districts, and the interpretation applied because the word congressional was not included,” Ferguson said.

In her Friday opinion and order, Battaglia required lawmakers to draw up a new map by Wednesday. A court hearing for the new map is set for 9 a.m. this Friday.

Members of the public who testified at the Senate redistricting committee’s joint hearing with the House Rules and Executive Nominations Committee on Tuesday morning said there were still flaws in the more compact map.

Nicole Bennett, a District 5 resident, took issue with Democratic U.S. House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer’s longtime representation of southern Maryland, and argued that Southern Marylanders’ votes are diluted when combined with areas to the north.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate to give such a stretch to any congressperson,” Bennett said.

Antonio Pitocco, a Republican primary candidate looking to unseat U.S. Rep. John P. Sarbanes (D) in the 3rd District, argued that the redraw would have been avoided had lawmakers enacted the map drawn up by the Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission, a panel convened by Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr. (R). That panel, which included three Republicans, three Democrats and three unaffiliated voters, aimed to respect country boundaries in drafting their proposal.

Senate Minority Leader Bryan W. Simonaire (R-Anne Arundel) said that Republicans hadn’t been involved in the drawing of the new map.

“The Republican side was not involved at all,” Simonaire said. “And when you say General Assembly. It makes it sound like the Republicans were involved, we were informed, but not involved and I think that’s a flaw in the process.”