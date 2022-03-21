New early voting, mail-in ballot deadlines after Md. primary pushed back

After the Maryland Court of Appeals pushed back the date of the state's primary election by three weeks, the head of the state's board of elections has announced a new election timeline.

The primary’s date was delayed because of multiple legal challenges over redistricting boundaries that still need time to be worked out. The new primary date is July 19; it was originally scheduled for June 28.

Other new dates to know:

The deadline to register to vote is June 28.

The new deadline to request a mail-in ballot is July 12.

Early voting will now start July 7 and end on July 14 (and will include Saturday July 9 and Sunday July 10).

Voters interested in serving as election judges can learn more and apply online.

In a statement Monday, Linda Lamone, Maryland State Board of Elections administrator, said the board is working with local boards of election to ensure a smooth rollout of the delayed primary.

“We continue to work with the local boards to review any possible logistical issues resulting from the change to the election calendar, including the availability of early voting centers and election day polling places, recruitment of election judges for early voting and election day, and equipment allocation,” Lamone said in the statement.

After the court decision postponing the primary, Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rushern Baker issued a statement saying he was concerned about the delay.

“I can’t imagine a more inconvenient time to hold an election or an outcome that will cause more confusion for voters,” he said on Twitter. “I’m concerned about the ability for the state and county election boards to secure the personnel necessary to pull off an election in the middle of summer.”

Other candidates said they welcomed the additional time for campaigning.

Voters across Maryland will be weighing in on a number of key races, including crowded primary races for the Democratic and Republican nominations for governor, as well as local races.

Logistical ripple effects

The primary pushback could have unexpected logistical ripple effects as county workers responsible for running elections are forced to shift plans.

Speaking during an online briefing with reporters Monday, Montgomery County Council President Gabe Albornoz said shifting the primary deeper into the summer poses some logistical challenges the county is working to remediate.

For example, county recreation centers that are typically used as early voting sites are expected to already be booked up with summer camps in July.

“Now that this is being pushed to July, that will likely displace some number of camps that are carried out in those facilities,” Albornoz said.

He said council members were expecting an update from county officials on planning for the primary change soon.

“We also know there’s tremendous competition for space for camps of all shapes and sizes, both public and private, across the entire county, and we know those spaces were booked months ago. And so this will put organizations, such as the rec department, at a disadvantage.”

Albornoz said he’s also concerned the later date could depress voter turnout because more people will likely be on vacation.