Md. court moves primary dates

The date of primary elections this summer in Maryland has been changed.

The date of primary elections this summer in Maryland has been changed.

The Court of Appeals in Maryland said Tuesday that it has moved Primary Day, originally scheduled for June 28, to July 19.

The court said in the order that it made the move because challenges have been filed to the state’s legislative districting plan, and the special magistrate appointed by the court to hear the challenges set the hearing for March 23 – after the primary candidate filing deadline of March 22.

That means some other dates have changed:

The deadline to file as a candidate is extended to Friday, April 15, at 9 p.m.;

The deadline to withdraw as a candidate is extended to April 18;

The deadline to fill a vacancy on the primary ballot is extended to April 20; and

The deadline to challenge a candidate’s residency is extended to April 21.

You can read the order on the court’s website.