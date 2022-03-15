RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Fighting continues as sides plan talks | Anti-war protest on live Russian state TV | US warns China on Russian support | How to help
Home » Maryland News » Md. court moves primary dates

Md. court moves primary dates

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

March 15, 2022, 6:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The date of primary elections this summer in Maryland has been changed.

The Court of Appeals in Maryland said Tuesday that it has moved Primary Day, originally scheduled for June 28, to July 19.

The court said in the order that it made the move because challenges have been filed to the state’s legislative districting plan, and the special magistrate appointed by the court to hear the challenges set the hearing for March 23 – after the primary candidate filing deadline of March 22.

That means some other dates have changed:

  • The deadline to file as a candidate is extended to Friday, April 15, at 9 p.m.;
  • The deadline to withdraw as a candidate is extended to April 18;
  • The deadline to fill a vacancy on the primary ballot is extended to April 20; and
  • The deadline to challenge a candidate’s residency is extended to April 21.

You can read the order on the court’s website.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

VA looks to do more with fewer facilities as it rethinks real estate needs

In a reversal of roles, Congress tells the TMF to ‘show me the money’

Five key provisions in the just-signed 2022 intelligence authorization bill

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up