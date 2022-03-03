CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service's mask policy changes | Big US cities drop more COVID measures | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Maryland News » Md. students could get…

Md. students could get excused absence for taking mental health day

Kate Ryan | kryan@wtop.com

March 3, 2022, 6:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Students in Maryland could get excused absences for taking a mental health day under a bill proposed in Annapolis.

The legislation is sponsored by Del. Alonzo Washington, D-Prince George’s County.

“Right now, the state of Maryland — many states — do not equate physical health with mental health,” Washington said.

As students dealt with the stresses of the coronavirus pandemic during the past two years, it has shown how important it is to pay attention to the impact mental health issues can have on students, Washington said.

“For far too long, we have ignored it. We have not paid attention to it, and we have waved it off,” he said.

Under the bill, a student absence due to something, such as depression or anxiety, would be excused in the same way that illness, a death in the family, or observing a religious holiday is excused.

Washington said individual school districts would be able to set a limit on the number of days that could be excused.

When a student returns to class, a doctor’s note would not need to be provided. Washington said they would have the option of seeing a school specialist to talk over the reason for their absence, but they would not be required to do so.

House Bill 118 has already cleared the House of Delegates with a 117-13 vote.

It now heads to the state Senate for a hearing before the Education, Health and Environmental Affairs Committee.

Under current law, excused absences for students include but are not limited to things such as a death in the family, illness, pregnancy, responding to a court summons, observance of a religious holiday, suspension or lack of authorized transportation.

Kate Ryan

As a member of the award-winning WTOP News, Kate is focused on state and local government. Her focus has always been on how decisions made in a council chamber or state house affect your house. She's also covered breaking news, education and more.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

Biden calls for 'vast majority' of federal employees to return to office as COVID-19 conditions improve

GAO rejects legal challenges to multibillion dollar military moving contract

Pentagon Reservation workers no longer need masks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up