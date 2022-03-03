CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Maryland News » Hogan's daughter launches state's…

Hogan’s daughter launches state’s attorney bid in St. Mary’s Co.

The Associated Press

March 3, 2022, 10:29 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — The daughter of Maryland’s governor, a veteran prosecutor, has launched a bid to become St. Mary’s County’s top prosecutor.

Jaymi Sterling announced Wednesday that she will run for state’s attorney in the Southern Maryland county she calls home.

The Republican, who is currently an assistant state’s attorney in Anne Arundel County, vowed to “prioritize efforts to fight violent crime, corruption, drug dealing, drunk driving, domestic violence, sex offenders, and repeat offenders.”

Sterling previously served as deputy state’s attorney in St. Mary’s County, where she lives with her husband and two children.

Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted his support, saying as a “tough prosecutor” his daughter knows “local justice systems are too lenient on repeat violent offenders.”

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OMB sees 2022 as ‘most significant year’ for security clearance reform

USPS falls short on pay requirements for managers, supervisors, federal appeals court finds

Mathias to become the 8th CIO in last 7 years at HHS

MSPB regains quorum after 5 years, but faces daunting backlog

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up