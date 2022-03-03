Hogan’s daughter launches state’s attorney bid in St. Mary’s Co.

Jaymi Sterling, daughter of Gov. Larry Hogan, is running for state’s attorney in the Southern Maryland county she calls home.

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — The daughter of Maryland’s governor, a veteran prosecutor, has launched a bid to become St. Mary’s County’s top prosecutor.

Jaymi Sterling announced Wednesday that she will run for state’s attorney in the Southern Maryland county she calls home.

The Republican, who is currently an assistant state’s attorney in Anne Arundel County, vowed to “prioritize efforts to fight violent crime, corruption, drug dealing, drunk driving, domestic violence, sex offenders, and repeat offenders.”

Sterling previously served as deputy state’s attorney in St. Mary’s County, where she lives with her husband and two children.

Integrity—it’s what has guided me throughout my 14 year career as a prosecutor, and it’s why I’m running for State’s Attorney. We deserve a State’s Attorney who demands accountability and does it with integrity. It’s time, St. Mary's County! Join me! https://t.co/Jf1P0amArz pic.twitter.com/hghYLOdKrK — Jaymi Sterling (@JaymiSterling) March 2, 2022

Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted his support, saying as a “tough prosecutor” his daughter knows “local justice systems are too lenient on repeat violent offenders.”

